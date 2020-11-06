Whitesboro duo sign to play college softball
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Whitesboro High School for two standout softball players.
BreAnn Best is headed to NCTC to continue her playing days. .. BreAnn has been a big part of Whitesboro’s softball team and athletic program.
Mya Meece is headed to Bethany College in Kansas to play her college softball. She also has been a big impact player for Haley Colwell’s softball team.
“It feels great. I am so excited," Beste said. "I have spent every day working for this. It is amazing.”
“The main thing I liked a lot was their coach," Meece said. "We talked a lot before he recruited me. He saw me play and we clicked. When I went on a visit, it just felt like home.”
