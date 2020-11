Area Texas high school football playoff pairings - November 12-14

(KXII) - The high school football playoffs begin in Texas for classes 4A-1A Thursday, November 12. Here is a list of pairings for Texoma teams.

Thursday:

Gunter vs. Rice @ Rains 7:00

Callisburg vs. Eastland @ Decatur 7:00

Paris vs. Dallas Lincoln @ Sprague Stadium 7:00

Aubrey vs. Mineral Wells @ Mineral Wells 7:00

Bells vs. Edgewood @ Texas A&M Commerce 7:30

Leonard vs. Palmer @ Farmersville 7:30

Chisum vs. West Rusk @ Pittsburg 7:30

Lindsay vs. Wolfe City @ Anna 7:30

Collinsville vs. Rivercrest @ Bonham 7:30

Friday:

Van Alstyne vs. Graham @ Boyd 7:00

Celina vs. Vernon @ Celina 7:00

Pilot Point vs. Clyde @ Tarleton 7:00

Muenster vs. Santo @ Lake Worth 7:00

Fannindel vs. Lueder-Avoca @ Saint Jo 7:00

Pottsboro vs. White Oak @ Paris 7:30

S&S vs. Blooming Grove @ Mabank 7:30

Trenton vs. Cooper @ Texas A&M Commerce 7:30

Melissa vs. Dallas Carter @ Melissa 7:30

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.