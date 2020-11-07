Austin College students pack meals for children in need

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Austin College students packed meals for children in need today as part of the college’s day of service. Austin College has held their great day of service on the first Saturday of November every year since 1995.

Because of the pandemic the college was not able to send students off campus for their service day.

So Austin College partnered with Kids Against Hunger and around 250 students volunteered to pack 40 thousand meals throughout the day.

Student participants were wearing masks.

“This semester’s been really different here at AC because there’s not a whole lot of gatherings, there’s not a basketball game, there’s not a football game on Saturday so it’s been cool to actually see people spending time together at the same time as doing something really good for someone else," said Austin College Service Station Co-Chair, Aneurin Minson.

Along with packing the meals in the gymnasium there were other student volunteers weeding and gardening throughout the community. Other students were partnered with the Texas Ramp Project installing ramps in houses for elderly people.

