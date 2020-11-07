Parade honoring veterans in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Less than a week away from Veteran’s Day, community supporters and local Texoma veterans took part in a parade to honor those who have served.

“Veteran’s Day is on a Wednesday and most people will be working,” said Ron Engelke, parade coordinator. “I want more people in the town to come out and see the veterans, support the veterans and show them that we appreciate all the hard work they’ve done throughout the years.”

Engelke said he had been working with the city of Sherman since June to put on the parade.

Cars, trucks, old military jeeps and other vehicles lined up at 10 am outside First United Methodist Church. Thirty-two different organizations, including the American Legion Riders and Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution participated.

Engelke said he expected 175 people or more to observe the parade along the route.

From the church the parade went to Travis Street, Morris Street and back to Crockett Street before finishing at the Old Iron Post where they enjoyed a free meal.

Several Texoma veterans said the outpouring of support and even holding events like the parade send a strong message.

“To have random people, strangers, old and young say ‘thank you for your service’ that 'thank you is something that normal everyday people don’t get," said Navy Veteran Eddrian Perry. "You really don’t get it unless you are a veteran, or served in the military period.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.