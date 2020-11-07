The playoffs begin for several Texoma teams
(KXII) - In Texas, classes 5A and 6A will not begin post season play until December, but for class 4A and lower, the playoffs are just days away.
In Oklahoma, every team is eligible to make the playoffs, unless they choose to opt-out. There will be a “Play-In” week starting November 13. The normal playoff schedule will resume after that, with the championship games taking place a week later than in past years.
Here is a list of Texoma football teams that have made the playoffs. Pairings will be announced as more information is released.
Texas 4A:
Celina
Aubrey
Van Alstyne
Melissa
Paris
Texas 3A:
Pottsboro
Pilot Point
Gunter
Bells
S&S
Leonard
Callisburg
Chisum
Texas 2A:
Lindsay
Collinsville
Trenton
Wolfe City
Cooper
Muenster
Texas 1A:
Fannindel
