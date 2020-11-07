Advertisement

Whitewright forfeits game, playoff spot to Leonard due to COVID-19

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - There was an important football game scheduled in Leonard on Friday night that will not be played.

Whitewright and Leonard were set to battle for the final playoff spot in their district, but because of COVID-19, Whitewright is forced to forfeit. The loss means Whitewright will not make the playoffs and their season is over. Leonard is now in the playoffs and will not need a win on the final night to secure the spot.

