Ardmore Disabled American Veterans chapter opens after being closed since March

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore chapter of Disabled American Veterans, DAV, opened its door for the first time since March after a brief hiatus left DAV without an office.

“We’re all family, always will be and always has been. If we can’t help each other out, then we feel at loss,” said Foster.

Now stationed at the Asbury United Methodist Church, DAV provides assistance to disabled veterans by assisting with disability claims.

DAV claims officer and retired Navy veteran Steve Foster said his office was inside of the Ardmore Veterans Center, but he said he had to leave in March because of potentially spreading COVID-19.

Foster said any veterans needing help can visit his office at the Asbury United Methodist Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. People can also call 580-504-4568 to make an appointment and to learn more.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.