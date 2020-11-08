Federal Aviation Administration investigating crash in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Concord and Mary Niblack road off of U.S. Highway 70 east.

Three agencies were on scene and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jody Cornelison said three people were inside of the aircraft.

Trooper Cornelison said the pilot was medflighted to a hospital in Plano in critical condition with two passengers taken and released at an Ardmore hospital.

He said the pilot had to take an emergency landing and crashed into a tree on a private property.

“They (homeowners) were pretty shocked, they advised they didn’t even hear the crash. They just walked outside and discovered there was a plane out in their front yard.”

Trooper Cornelison said the pilot told him there was a mechanical failure with the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.