Area Oklahoma high school football playoff pairings - November 12-14

(KXII) - The playoffs begin across the state of Oklahoma this week. Every team was eligible to play in the post season, but they had the option to opt out. Here is a list of the pairings for Texoma area teams. Start times are subject to change.

5A:

Ardmore vs. Woodward @ Ardmore - Friday 7:30

Durant vs. Collinsville @ Collinsville - Friday 7:30

4A:

Ada vs. Elk City @ Ada - Friday 7:00

Broken Bow - First round bye

3A:

Plainview vs. McLoud @ Plainview - Friday 7:00

Sulphur vs. Bridge Creek @ Sulphur - Friday 7:00

Pauls Valley vs. Perkins-Tryon @ Perkins-Tryon - Friday 7:30

Dickson vs. Kingfisher @ Kingfisher - Friday 7:30

Lone Grove vs. Mount St. Mary @ Lone Grove - Friday 7:30

Kingston - First round bye

2A:

Marietta vs. Community Christian @ Community Christian - Friday 7:30

Davis vs. Holdenville @ Davis - Friday 7:30

Antlers vs. Roland @ Roland - Friday 7:30

Atoka vs. Panama @ Atoka - Friday 7:30

Hugo vs. Keys @ Hugo - Friday 7:30

Idabel vs. Heavener @ Idabel - Friday 7:30

Valliant vs. Spiro @ Spiro - Friday 7:30

Coalgate vs. Christian Heritage @ Christian Heritage - Friday 7:00

Class A:

Stratford vs. Tonkawa @ Tonkawa - Friday 7:30

Healdton vs. Oklahoma Bible @ Oklahoma Bible - Friday 7:30

Allen vs. Porter Consolidated @ Allen - Friday 7:30

Wynnewood vs. Cashion @ Cashion - Friday 7:00

Ringling - First round bye

Class B:

Caddo - First round bye

Velma-Alma - First round bye

Class C:

Thackerville vs. Boise City @ Thackerville - Friday 7:30

Maysville vs. Corn Bible @ Maysville - Friday 7:30

Fox vs. Geary @ Fox - Friday 7:30

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.