Area Oklahoma high school football playoff pairings - November 12-14
(KXII) - The playoffs begin across the state of Oklahoma this week. Every team was eligible to play in the post season, but they had the option to opt out. Here is a list of the pairings for Texoma area teams. Start times are subject to change.
5A:
Ardmore vs. Woodward @ Ardmore - Friday 7:30
Durant vs. Collinsville @ Collinsville - Friday 7:30
4A:
Ada vs. Elk City @ Ada - Friday 7:00
Broken Bow - First round bye
3A:
Plainview vs. McLoud @ Plainview - Friday 7:00
Sulphur vs. Bridge Creek @ Sulphur - Friday 7:00
Pauls Valley vs. Perkins-Tryon @ Perkins-Tryon - Friday 7:30
Dickson vs. Kingfisher @ Kingfisher - Friday 7:30
Lone Grove vs. Mount St. Mary @ Lone Grove - Friday 7:30
Kingston - First round bye
2A:
Marietta vs. Community Christian @ Community Christian - Friday 7:30
Davis vs. Holdenville @ Davis - Friday 7:30
Antlers vs. Roland @ Roland - Friday 7:30
Atoka vs. Panama @ Atoka - Friday 7:30
Hugo vs. Keys @ Hugo - Friday 7:30
Idabel vs. Heavener @ Idabel - Friday 7:30
Valliant vs. Spiro @ Spiro - Friday 7:30
Coalgate vs. Christian Heritage @ Christian Heritage - Friday 7:00
Class A:
Stratford vs. Tonkawa @ Tonkawa - Friday 7:30
Healdton vs. Oklahoma Bible @ Oklahoma Bible - Friday 7:30
Allen vs. Porter Consolidated @ Allen - Friday 7:30
Wynnewood vs. Cashion @ Cashion - Friday 7:00
Ringling - First round bye
Class B:
Caddo - First round bye
Velma-Alma - First round bye
Class C:
Thackerville vs. Boise City @ Thackerville - Friday 7:30
Maysville vs. Corn Bible @ Maysville - Friday 7:30
Fox vs. Geary @ Fox - Friday 7:30
