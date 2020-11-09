Advertisement

Cowboys settle for progress in near-upset of 8-0 Steelers

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are settling for progress after nearly knocking off the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten team. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-0 after a 24-19 win.

Garrett Gilbert brought some life to an offense that needed it in his first career start six years after he was drafted. He’s the fourth starting quarterback this season for Dallas. Dak Prescott is out for the season with a broken ankle.

The Cowboys ended a two-game stretch without a TD and had a chance at the winning score from the Pittsburgh 23 on the final play. Garrett’s pass was incomplete.

