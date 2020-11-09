Advertisement

Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that teens who start using e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes a year later.

That was true even if they never intended to start smoking.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Researchers say the findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.

The study also says doctors can use the data to intervene before their young patients start vaping.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Prado is sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Denison 5-year-old.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Denison 5-year-old
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Federal Aviation Administration investigating crash in Carter County
Last week, Sherman high school students heard from an ex-athlete, sentenced to life in prison...
Motivational speaker shares story with Sherman ISD students
52-year-old Rhonda Melton of Cartwright Oklahoma and her service dog, Weebit
Oklahoma woman loses her dog, after it’s shot on someone else’s property
Protesters march through the Loop to demand every vote be counted in the general election,...
Election officials worried by threats and protesters

Latest News

A second one month long partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic becomes effective in...
Europe hunkers down but also notes wins against virus surge
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective