Tuesday front brings skimpy rain potential

A fast-moving cold front will trek through Texoma early Tuesday and bring a chance of rain. The upper-level pattern is not favorable for high amounts and the overall chance of rain is about 30 percent.

Look for sunny and breezy conditions Tuesday with northerly winds sweeping away the unseasonably humid air mass we had Monday. Dry and pleasant weather can be expected mid-week with chilly nights and mild days.

A late-week system brings a better “mesh” of the weather gears as a cold front and upper trough pass by in sync, this will be our best chance of rain in the next 10 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy

Monday: 20% Showers or thunderstorms late

Tuesday: 50% Showers/thunderstorms in the morning

Wednesday: Sunny and mild

Thursday: 30% Rain

Friday: 30% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12