Vets Alive 2020 raises awareness among veteran suicide in US

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two Davis nonprofits hosted its thirds annual Vets Alive event to spread awareness in the 22 veterans who take their lives each day in the United States.

Changing Course Foundation and Beyond Brotherhood joined forces to host a Ninja Warrior style competition at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure park in Ardmore

Changing Course CEO Cathi Neal says Vets Alive is deigned to make people aware of organizations that are wanting to serve and honor American service members.

“And I want people to know that this happening. I want them to become advocates for their veterans, for any veteran to know and just making sure they understand that there are organizations design to help them," said Neal.

Neal said around 10 people competed in the competition and the winner with the fastest time on the obstacle course left with a two night stay at the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center in Sulphur.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.