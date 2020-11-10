Advertisement

28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus

By JIM SALTER
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-eight employees of the election board in one of Missouri’s largest counties are sick with the coronavirus.

A director believes they most likely got infected from voters, though local health officials aren’t convinced.

The Jackson County Election Board’s Republican director, Tammy Brown, said Tuesday that eight full-time and 20 part-time employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Most are doing well and recovering at home, but two part-time workers are hospitalized, including one in intensive care.

Brown says thousands of voters came into the offices to pick up absentee and mail-in ballots, vote, and to drop off ballots.

The employees also worked a drive-thru line for voters with the coronavirus and people in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21 year old from Denison was one of four students shot at Lincoln University in Missouri.
Denison native fighting for her life after Lincoln University shooting
As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County
New development is defining downtown Denison. From unique bars to lofts, the city is buzzing...
New development booming on downtown Denison’s Main Street
Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Carter Co. weekend plane crash

Latest News

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case on the validity of the Affordable Care Act...
Supreme Court hears ACA arguments
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance
Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) reacts to projected Biden win
Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) reacts to projected Biden win
Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) reacts to projected Biden win
Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) reacts to projected Biden win
Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results