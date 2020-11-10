Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after child found in Love County

Brandon Milburn
Brandon Milburn(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Amber Alert out of Oklahoma City has been canceled after a 14-month-old child was found safe in southern Oklahoma.

Zyla Milburn was last seen before 12 p.m. Tuesday in Oklahoma City before being found by a family member in Love County. She is now in the custody of the Love County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Milburn, is not in custody. OHP says he is driving either a silver or white 2013 Toyota Prius with license plate AEX-868. They say he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

