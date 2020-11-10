Ardmore City Council to vote on mask mandate

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore City Council is meeting on Thursday to vote on a possible mask requirement.

The policy would require everyone to wear a mask or other face coverings indoors at public buildings within the city. Restaurants and drinking establishments would also be required to provide social distancing for dine-in service.

Masks would not be required outdoors or by anyone under the age of five.

The special meeting will be held Thursday at noon. If passed, the policy will go into effect immediately and stay in place until rescinded by the City Commission.

