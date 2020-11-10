Advertisement

Ardmore City Council to vote on mask mandate

Ardmore City Hall
Ardmore City Hall(City of Ardmore)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore City Council is meeting on Thursday to vote on a possible mask requirement.

The policy would require everyone to wear a mask or other face coverings indoors at public buildings within the city. Restaurants and drinking establishments would also be required to provide social distancing for dine-in service.

Masks would not be required outdoors or by anyone under the age of five.

The special meeting will be held Thursday at noon. If passed, the policy will go into effect immediately and stay in place until rescinded by the City Commission.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21 year old from Denison was one of four students shot at Lincoln University in Missouri.
Denison native fighting for her life after Lincoln University shooting
As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County
New development is defining downtown Denison. From unique bars to lofts, the city is buzzing...
New development booming on downtown Denison’s Main Street
Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Carter Co. weekend plane crash

Latest News

Jakob Garland
Calera man admits possessing gun used to kill Tulsa officer
A 21 year old from Denison was one of four students shot at Lincoln University in Missouri.
Denison native fighting for her life after Lincoln University shooting
Survival swim focuses on teaching very young kids-from six months to four years-how to problem...
Oklahoma woman teaches infants water safety
Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma