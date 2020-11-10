Advertisement

Arrest made in Houston police sergeant’s slaying

Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.
Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

No other information on the arrest has been released, but Acevedo promised more details later Tuesday. Police Sgt. Sean Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21 year old from Denison was one of four students shot at Lincoln University in Missouri.
Denison native fighting for her life after Lincoln University shooting
As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County
New development is defining downtown Denison. From unique bars to lofts, the city is buzzing...
New development booming on downtown Denison’s Main Street
Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Carter Co. weekend plane crash

Latest News

The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US surpasses 1 million virus cases in November
Brandon Milburn
Amber Alert canceled after child found in Love County
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother Wendy Rittenhouse stands up after an extradition hearing in Lake...
Kenosha shooter’s mother tries to deflect blame from her son
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis