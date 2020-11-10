Advertisement

Calera man admits possessing gun used to kill Tulsa officer

Jakob Garland
Jakob Garland(Tulsa County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Calera, Oklahoma, man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that authorities say was used to kill a Tulsa police officer.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced Monday that 28-year-old Jakob Gerald Garland pleaded guilty to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Shores said Garland admitted to trading the semiautomatic pistol to a convicted felon in exchange for heroin.

David Anthony Ware has been charged in the June 29 shooting that killed Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

