Calera man admits possessing gun used to kill Tulsa officer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Calera, Oklahoma, man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that authorities say was used to kill a Tulsa police officer.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced Monday that 28-year-old Jakob Gerald Garland pleaded guilty to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Shores said Garland admitted to trading the semiautomatic pistol to a convicted felon in exchange for heroin.

David Anthony Ware has been charged in the June 29 shooting that killed Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

