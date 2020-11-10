Carter County Health Dept. says if you feel sick, get tested before celebrating with your family

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Over the weekend, Oklahoma reported a new daily record high of 4,507 confirmed cases-more than double the previous one day record. On Monday, the state added 2,197 new cases. Southern Oklahoma counties in our viewing area added 744 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday night and 6 p.m. Monday.

Oklahoma State Department of Health District 8 Regional Director Mendy Spohn said this increase is most likely because people are mingling more, and with holidays on the way, that probably won’t change anytime soon.

“We’re out eating at restaurants, we’re gathering at school functions or churches," Spohn said. "There’s just many ways that we do gather.”

Calera, Allen, and Tupelo public schools announced recently that they’re switching to online learning for the next two weeks. Madill schools said they’ll be distance learning until this Friday, when they’ll re-evaluate.

Spohn said the schools have been doing things right, such as social distancing and in some cases requiring masks.

“They’re doing what they can," Spohn said. "They’re participating in investigations and helping us make decisions. I think it’s just a matter of bringing people to gather and the fact that we have such a large amount of community spread in our area.”

Spohn said that’s why the health department is asking Oklahomans to think before they go visit family.

“If you have what you think is maybe just allergies or something that seems seasonal, please go get tested before you go to a family gathering or a holiday event,” Sohn said.

The Carter County Health Department offers free curbside testing for anyone who lives, works, or stays in Oklahoma.

“Testing is available in our community and that’s an excellent way to know that you’re not spreading it.," Spohn said.

Spohn said if you have a child in school, tell them why washing hands and wearing masks is helpful.

“It’s not necessarily to protect yourself," Spohn said. "We want the person who possibly could be infectious to keep their face covered. That’s why it’s important to have a large amount of mask usage.”

