Advertisement

Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty

Marty has succumbed to ‘an unforeseen illness.’
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H....
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H. The black Maine coon cat, who has patrolled the Northeast's highest peak for a dozen years as its weather observatory's mascot, has died.(Source: (Source: Ryan Knapp/Mount Washington Observatory via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A cat who patrolled the highest peak in the northeast U.S. for a dozen years as its weather observatory’s mascot has died.

Marty, a black Maine coon cat, succumbed to “an unforeseen illness,” Mount Washington Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said in a news release Monday.

“As a past observer who lived on the summit for four years, I can tell you Marty was a special companion, entertainer and so incredibly loved by observers and state park staff and will be sadly missed,” she wrote.

The Mount Washington Observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot (1,915-meter) summit, called the “home of the world’s worst weather,” since 1932. The observatory had recently shared the news that Marty would retire from the mountain early in 2021.

“The summit feline tradition will continue,” the news release said.

Marty, a shelter cat, won 53% of the Mount Washington Mascot Primary in January 2008, the same time that Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican John McCain won their respective races in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Carter Co. weekend plane crash
Antonio Prado is sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Denison 5-year-old.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Denison 5-year-old
Last week, Sherman high school students heard from an ex-athlete, sentenced to life in prison...
Motivational speaker shares story with Sherman ISD students
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
GM recalls 217K vehicles to fix leak that can stop travel
Area Oklahoma high school football playoff pairings - November 12-14

Latest News

A Gainesville family who lost their home in a fire this week is turning to their church for help.
Heat lamp caused fatal Gainesville fire
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County
Trump signs sit beside a mailbox as supporters of President Donald Trump set up to protest...
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective