Advertisement

Deer hunting season in full swing in Texoma

General hunting season in Texas kicked off this weekend, and biologists say you can expect a...
General hunting season in Texas kicked off this weekend, and biologists say you can expect a good deer crop.(KXII)
By Meredith McCown
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - General hunting season in Texas kicked off this weekend, and biologists say you can expect a good deer crop.

“We expect pretty good turnout this year for deer to be harvested," said Texas Game Warden Daron Blackerby.

Deer archery season started last month in Oklahoma, and deer gun season there starts next weekend.

Hunters can use crossbows in Grayson County and rifles in surrounding counties like Cooke, Fannin and Lamar.

“Pretty much hunters, you know, they get in a tree stand by themselves so there really aren’t any problems with social distancing. It’s really kind of hard to find those guys," Blackerby said.

Duck season starts this weekend, which he said may be more difficult at Lake Texoma this year with lower lake levels.

Since COVID-19, hunting licenses purchases have stayed the same compared to previous years, but fishing license sales went up.

He said a major reason is because fishing is cheaper, plus family friendly, since kids don’t need a license until they’re 17.

“Take the kids out there to the lake and go fishing and get out of the house, and just enjoy the nice weather we’re having," Blackerby said.

But when cooler weather arrives this month, so does deer breeding season or "the rut.”

That means paying extra attention early in the morning and at sunset for deer running in the road.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports nationwide, more than 1.5 million deer-car crashes happen each year with 150 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.

“I’ve already started to see a higher call volume of cars hitting deer on 75, a couple got hit on the last couple nights up there on 1417," Blackerby said.

He says to be aware when driving near wooded areas.

And if you see one, slow down and don’t swerve.

“We definitely don’t want you to swerve to miss the deer and cause a major accident," he said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21 year old from Denison was one of four students shot at Lincoln University in Missouri.
Denison native fighting for her life after Lincoln University shooting
Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma
As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County
New development is defining downtown Denison. From unique bars to lofts, the city is buzzing...
New development booming on downtown Denison’s Main Street
Jakob Garland
Calera man admits possessing gun used to kill Tulsa officer

Latest News

Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
What we know about COVID-19 cases in Texoma.
What we know about the 18,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt spoke alongside health...
Oklahoma Governor gives COVID-19 update in press conference
Scientists with Pfizer said they have developed a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90 percent effective.
Expert says could take months for most to receive COVID-19 vaccine