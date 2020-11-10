Deer hunting season in full swing in Texoma

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - General hunting season in Texas kicked off this weekend, and biologists say you can expect a good deer crop.

“We expect pretty good turnout this year for deer to be harvested," said Texas Game Warden Daron Blackerby.

Deer archery season started last month in Oklahoma, and deer gun season there starts next weekend.

Hunters can use crossbows in Grayson County and rifles in surrounding counties like Cooke, Fannin and Lamar.

“Pretty much hunters, you know, they get in a tree stand by themselves so there really aren’t any problems with social distancing. It’s really kind of hard to find those guys," Blackerby said.

Duck season starts this weekend, which he said may be more difficult at Lake Texoma this year with lower lake levels.

Since COVID-19, hunting licenses purchases have stayed the same compared to previous years, but fishing license sales went up.

He said a major reason is because fishing is cheaper, plus family friendly, since kids don’t need a license until they’re 17.

“Take the kids out there to the lake and go fishing and get out of the house, and just enjoy the nice weather we’re having," Blackerby said.

But when cooler weather arrives this month, so does deer breeding season or "the rut.”

That means paying extra attention early in the morning and at sunset for deer running in the road.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports nationwide, more than 1.5 million deer-car crashes happen each year with 150 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.

“I’ve already started to see a higher call volume of cars hitting deer on 75, a couple got hit on the last couple nights up there on 1417," Blackerby said.

He says to be aware when driving near wooded areas.

And if you see one, slow down and don’t swerve.

“We definitely don’t want you to swerve to miss the deer and cause a major accident," he said.

