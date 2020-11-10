Denison native fighting for her life after Lincoln University shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KXII) - A 21 year old from Denison was one of four students shot at Lincoln University in Missouri.

A freshman at Lincoln University, with a full ride scholarship, studying agriculture. 21-year-old Brooklyn Rucker-Brown’s family said she was living her life to the fullest.

On Wednesday, November 4th, her older brother Tristan got a call from Brooklyn’s friend that changed everything.

“She called me- I heard the sirens in the background. She said ‘your sister has just been shot at.’ I said, are you joking right now? But I knew it wasn’t a joke- I knew it had to be something serious.” Tristan said.

According to police reports, Brooklyn had been hit by a stray bullet by a man who fired multiple shots on campus.

Police later identified that man at 19-year-old De’Angelo S. Hawley Jr. A man the family said that Brooklyn didn’t know.

Local news reports said it all stemmed from an incident in a residence hall, earlier that morning.

“The gun violence has to stop." said her mother, Tamra Rucker-Brown. "I sent my baby to school, to go to school to be somebody. To go to school, to be on the next level in her life. And she’s laying in the bed, on ICU at Columbia Medical- fighting for her life, and it’s not fair.”

Tamra told News 12 that Brooklyn lost her spleen, gallbladder, and half her pancreas. She has damage to her stomach, her rib cage and half of her intestines. Her daughter can’t even breath or eat on her own without a ventilator and feeding tube.

“The most hurtful thing. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. All I can do is pray and wonder.” Tamra said.

Doctors tell the family that Brooklyn’s condition is at a standstill but, they won’t give up hope that Brooklyn will wake up.

“I just can’t wait until she wakes up, and says hello Shirley Jean- she calls me Shirley Jean, and say hello to everybody. I’m just waiting on that day to come.” Tamra said.

Tamra told News 12 that she plans on being there in Missouri every second she can, to be there for when her daughter wakes up- and that includes flying or driving nearly 10 hours, in between working.

To find Brooklyn’s go-fund me, click here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.