Denison prepares for district battle with Frisco High

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are riding a 3-game winning streak as the welcome Frisco High this Friday night. In last season’s match-up, Denison won a low scoring affair 10-7. Ever since that game last season, both teams have been looking forward to meeting again.

“I think these are two really good defenses that have been looking forward to playing each other again," said Denison head coach Chad Rogers. "Both offenses are the same way. I think it is going to be a playoff-like atmosphere. We are going to need as many fans as we can to put in there on our home side cheering us on.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 at Munson stadium.

