Advertisement

Denison prepares for district battle with Frisco High

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are riding a 3-game winning streak as the welcome Frisco High this Friday night. In last season’s match-up, Denison won a low scoring affair 10-7. Ever since that game last season, both teams have been looking forward to meeting again.

“I think these are two really good defenses that have been looking forward to playing each other again," said Denison head coach Chad Rogers. "Both offenses are the same way. I think it is going to be a playoff-like atmosphere. We are going to need as many fans as we can to put in there on our home side cheering us on.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 at Munson stadium.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Carter Co. weekend plane crash
Antonio Prado is sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Denison 5-year-old.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Denison 5-year-old
As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County
Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to soar in Oklahoma
Area Oklahoma high school football playoff pairings - November 12-14

Latest News

The Sulphur Bulldogs move on to the second round of the playoffs after Bridge Creek opts out of...
Sulphur advances to next round after Bridge Creek forfeits
The Sulphur Bulldogs move on to the second round of the playoffs after Bridge Creek opts out of...
Sulphur advances to the second round of the playoffs after forfeit win
Gunter-Sabine Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Sabine Volleyball Highlights
Dodd City-Saint Jo Volleyball Highlights
Dodd City-Saint Jo Volleyball Highlights