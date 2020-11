SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Nearly 68 percent of registered voters in Grayson County took part in the 2020 General Election.

More than 45,000 voted early, and around 8,500 voted on election day. Around 4,700 ballots cast were from absentee voters.

The 2016 election saw around a 60 percent voter turnout, with around 2,500 absentee voters.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.