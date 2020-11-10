Advertisement

Heat lamp caused fatal Gainesville fire

A Gainesville family who lost their home in a fire this week is turning to their church for help.
A Gainesville family who lost their home in a fire this week is turning to their church for help.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A heat lamp was the cause of a fire that killed a man and destroyed a family’s home in October.

Cooke County Fire Marshall Ray Fletcher said the fire started outside the home where a heat lamp was used in a small wooden structure with wood shavings.

Jodi and James Doughty came home Oct. 25 to find the house on fire with Jodi’s father, Hugh Richard Morgan, inside.

Morgan died at the scene and the home was declared a total loss.

Temple Baptist Church is collecting donations for the family.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Carter Co. weekend plane crash
Antonio Prado is sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Denison 5-year-old.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Denison 5-year-old
Last week, Sherman high school students heard from an ex-athlete, sentenced to life in prison...
Motivational speaker shares story with Sherman ISD students
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
GM recalls 217K vehicles to fix leak that can stop travel
Area Oklahoma high school football playoff pairings - November 12-14

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County
With COVID-19, voting is just one more thing that will look a little bit different this year.
Grayson County sees nearly 68% voter turnout
New development is defining downtown Denison. From unique bars to lofts, the city is buzzing...
New development booming on downtown Denison’s Main Street
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward