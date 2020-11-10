Heat lamp caused fatal Gainesville fire

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A heat lamp was the cause of a fire that killed a man and destroyed a family’s home in October.

Cooke County Fire Marshall Ray Fletcher said the fire started outside the home where a heat lamp was used in a small wooden structure with wood shavings.

Jodi and James Doughty came home Oct. 25 to find the house on fire with Jodi’s father, Hugh Richard Morgan, inside.

Morgan died at the scene and the home was declared a total loss.

Temple Baptist Church is collecting donations for the family.

