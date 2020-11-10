New development booming on downtown Denison’s Main Street

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - New development is defining downtown Denison.

From unique bars to lofts, the city is buzzing with business.

But ultimately, the city wants to keep the historic foundation of Main Street.

“Excitement and energy builds more excitement and energy," said Vice President of Business Development for Denison Development Alliance William Meyers.

From recently opened outdoor bar 1880 Ice House, to the Katy Depot sold last month, an axe-throwing bar called The Horse’s Axe, investment in downtown Denison is booming.

Meyers says downtown sets the tone for the city.

“That’s what historic preservation’s about. You’re able to preserve that feel of the community," Meyers said.

That’s the vision for business owner Rhonda Borgne.

She fell in love with Denison and wanted a historic building for her bar 421 Urban Bourbon.

“This is sort of a speak-easy meets downtown Denison kind of feel," Borgne said.

They’ll have live music, a cigar patio and full bar featuring specialty bourbon and signature desserts.

She wants to promote local businesses from distilleries to bakeries.

“My hope is that it’s like a little launching point that it really is just something different, but that is still complimentary to the street and to the historic preservation," Borgne said.

An ice cream parlor and soda fountain is hoping to move in next door.

Meyers says the hope is not only attract locals to downtown, but also as far south as the metroplex up to Oklahoma.

“We want it to be a vibrant, active, welcoming, diverse location," Meyers said.

The owner of 421 Urban Bourbon hopes to open by the beginning of next year.

Planning and Zoning will vote on her permit this week.

