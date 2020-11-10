Advertisement

Oklahoma woman teaches infants water safety

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Twenty-eight-month-old Cooper Bradshaw loves to swim.

His younger brother, fourteen-month-old Case, isn’t as big a fan. But the boy’s dad, Cody Bradshaw, said Case is being brave and learning to be safe in the water.

“You think you know their abilities are pretty limited at that age,” Bradshaw said. “But it’s pretty impressive to watch what they’ve gone through. Where they started and where they’ve ended up.”

Survival swim isn’t your everyday swim lessons. It focuses on teaching very young kids-from six months to four years-how to problem solve in a water emergency.

“We are teaching them how to hold their breath, how to roll over and float, how to save themselves in an emergency,” certified survival swim instructor Darcey Smith said.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under four.

“It’s not just a swimming pool that they’re going to drown in,” Smith said. “It’s a bucket of water, it’s ponds that they might have at their house, a bathtub, things like that. So there’s just no [one] season for drowning.”

The lessons are ten minutes long, just long enough to keep a toddler’s attention while they master the skills, but not so long they get worn out.

Like many parents, at first Bradshaw was unsure.

“I wasn’t one hundred percent for it because I didn’t think they were old enough for it in the beginning,” Bradshaw said. “But we live on a ranch and so even if it’s a pond or a creek, you can’t keep an eye on them all the time. And we’re gonna have them out there around those areas, so I think it’s a need.”

And he’s proud of his sons' progress.

“You can see a big improvement in both boys,” Bradshaw said. “But it’s been pretty neat to watch the youngest one.”

Smith’s next session begins in January, which you can register for on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Carter Co. weekend plane crash
Antonio Prado is sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Denison 5-year-old.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Denison 5-year-old
Last week, Sherman high school students heard from an ex-athlete, sentenced to life in prison...
Motivational speaker shares story with Sherman ISD students
Area Oklahoma high school football playoff pairings - November 12-14
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
GM recalls 217K vehicles to fix leak that can stop travel

Latest News

Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma
Survival swim focuses on teaching very young kids-from six months to four years-how to problem...
Oklahoma woman teaches infants water safety
Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma
Carter County Health Dept. says if you feel sick, get tested before celebrating with your family
Carter County Health Dept. says if you feel sick, get tested before celebrating with your family