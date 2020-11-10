Sherman cancels football game with Longview due to COVID-19

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will not play Longview on Friday night after receiving two positive COVID-19 tests within the athletic department.

The Bearcats were preparing for a big district game this week against Longview, one of the top teams in the district. The game will be counted as a “no contest” and not be recorded in the standings.

Sherman is also pressing pause on boys basketball, girls basketball and cheerleading. Activities will be stopped with a return target date of Monday, November 16th. The volleyball team will be allowed to continue practices and games.

Sherman ISD is attempting to be pro-active in this decision to avoid a spread.

“We are trying be pro-active and not reactive," Sherman Athletic Director Bob Jones said. “We want to make sure this is contained.”

The Bearcats next scheduled football game is a week from Thursday, at McKinney North.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.