Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County school districts are adapting as COVID-19 cases increase.

“Obviously within the city of Sherman, within Grayson County, numbers have been picking up and those numbers are ultimately going to impact our district numbers," said Kimberly Simpson, Sherman ISD Director of Communications.

Simpson said the district has 36 of Grayson County’s 270 active COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 17 are staff and 19 are students.

“When you have a number of people that are out on a particular campus throughout the district, then obviously it’s going to put a strain on classroom coverage, and on the availability of substitute teachers," Simpson said.

According to a letter sent out to parents Friday, when a teacher needs to quarantine the district first tries to staff the class with a substitute teacher. If that is not possible, they will reassign existing staff to teach in the class or disperse students to other classes within the building. The last resort is to assign students to distance learning.

“We have pivoted a grade level from Sory Elementary, the kindergarten grade level did pivot to distance learning due to the fact that we didn’t have enough classroom coverage and it put a strain on the campus," Simpson said.

Simpson said as of Monday, that is the only time they had to switch an entire grade level to distance learning.

The district keeps an active case count of COVID-19 cases online.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.