Advertisement

Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County

As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.(KXII)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County school districts are adapting as COVID-19 cases increase.

“Obviously within the city of Sherman, within Grayson County, numbers have been picking up and those numbers are ultimately going to impact our district numbers," said Kimberly Simpson, Sherman ISD Director of Communications.

Simpson said the district has 36 of Grayson County’s 270 active COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 17 are staff and 19 are students.

“When you have a number of people that are out on a particular campus throughout the district, then obviously it’s going to put a strain on classroom coverage, and on the availability of substitute teachers," Simpson said.

According to a letter sent out to parents Friday, when a teacher needs to quarantine the district first tries to staff the class with a substitute teacher. If that is not possible, they will reassign existing staff to teach in the class or disperse students to other classes within the building. The last resort is to assign students to distance learning.

“We have pivoted a grade level from Sory Elementary, the kindergarten grade level did pivot to distance learning due to the fact that we didn’t have enough classroom coverage and it put a strain on the campus," Simpson said.

Simpson said as of Monday, that is the only time they had to switch an entire grade level to distance learning.

The district keeps an active case count of COVID-19 cases online.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crashed in Carter County Saturday morning.
Pilot critically injured in Carter Co. weekend plane crash
Antonio Prado is sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Denison 5-year-old.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Denison 5-year-old
Last week, Sherman high school students heard from an ex-athlete, sentenced to life in prison...
Motivational speaker shares story with Sherman ISD students
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
GM recalls 217K vehicles to fix leak that can stop travel
Area Oklahoma high school football playoff pairings - November 12-14

Latest News

A Gainesville family who lost their home in a fire this week is turning to their church for help.
Heat lamp caused fatal Gainesville fire
With COVID-19, voting is just one more thing that will look a little bit different this year.
Grayson County sees nearly 68% voter turnout
New development is defining downtown Denison. From unique bars to lofts, the city is buzzing...
New development booming on downtown Denison’s Main Street
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward