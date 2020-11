SULPHUR, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs were all set to play Bridge Creek in the first round of the playoffs, but they are now headed to the next round. Bridge Creek opted out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Bulldogs will now turn their attention to Anadarko, who they will host in the next round.

