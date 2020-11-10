Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Oklahoma (KXII) - Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest person in Oklahoma.

She was born north of Caddo Creek, and she’s been working on the farm ever since.

“I was Dad’s Cowboy,” Beasley said. “A little before I was two years old, Dad would saddle up them horses and stick me up on mine. When I was 13 or 14 I could ride just as good as these other guys.”

She had her own horse, a sorrel with a white mane and tail

“You couldn’t see no prettier horse around,” Beasley said.

Beasley has always been a hard worker, and she said she prefers to do things herself.

If her family would fix her lawnmower, Beasley would still be out mowing her own lawn.

“I used to mow all of my yard and everything,” Beasley said. “Ever since I was five years old I’ve worked in the field.”

Now that she’s a centenarian, she’s not out in the field but she’s still tending to one crop.

“I had a hundred and eight aloe vera plants the first few years we lived here,” Beasley said.

And her advice for a long life is to keep working.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.