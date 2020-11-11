Ardmore gets ready for opening round with Woodward

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are getting ready for their playoff game when they face Woodward in the play-in round on Friday night.

The game will be held at Noble Stadium. Ardmore head coach Josh Newby and company have had an up and down season with a lot of games missed, but Ardmore is happy to get their shot in the tournament.

“I don’t think you can ever take playing in the playoffs for granted," Newby said. "We finished 4th in our district. We would have liked to finish higher. You have to earn those higher spots we had three teams outplay us. We finished 4th and will match-up with Woodward which we are super excited about.”

