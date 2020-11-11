Durant and Marietta forfeit playoff games, Atoka moves on

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Football season is over for the Durant Lions and Marietta Indians after both cancelled opening round playoff games due to COVID-19 concerns.

Atoka will move on to the second round after Panama cancelled their playoff game.

Durant was set to play the Collinsville Cardinals on Friday, but that game will not be played. Marietta was also expected to play on Friday.

Atoka will advance to play Vian in the second round of the post-season. Sulphur received the same news on Monday that they would be advancing. The Bulldogs will play Anadarko in the second round.

