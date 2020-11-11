Durant softball standout Hannah Kaler signs with Emporia State

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Durant softball standout Hannah Kaler signed her letter of intent to play at Emporia State.

Kaler has been a big part of a Durant Lady Lions softball team that has become a regular at the state tournament. Now, she will make the move to Emporia to make an impact on the college level.

“It means a lot," Kaler said. "I have been waiting for this since I started softball. For it to be official, is really exciting.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.