Durant softball standout Hannah Kaler signs with Emporia State

By David Reed
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Durant softball standout Hannah Kaler signed her letter of intent to play at Emporia State.

Kaler has been a big part of a Durant Lady Lions softball team that has become a regular at the state tournament. Now, she will make the move to Emporia to make an impact on the college level.

“It means a lot," Kaler said. "I have been waiting for this since I started softball. For it to be official, is really exciting.”

