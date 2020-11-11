Advertisement

Expert says could take months for most to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Scientists with Pfizer said they have developed a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90 percent effective.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Scientists with Pfizer say they have developed a COVID-19 vaccine that is ninety percent effective.

Infectious disease expert and CEO of telehealth company, Wello, out of the metroplex, Rik Heller, said he thinks most people will have access to the vaccine come next summer.

But he said certain groups of people could see it sooner.

“It looks like it’ll not even be available until summer for most of us, the people on the frontlines, the elderly, these are people who are going to be potentially getting these maybe as soon as Valentine’s Day," Heller said.

Heller said early data on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows it’s 90 percent effective.

“According to them, their efficacy is unparalleled for this rapid of vaccine development," Heller said.

Along with this, Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office says Monday the FDA authorized the Lily antibody treatment, the first medical treatment developed for people who contract COVID-19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has also requested FDA emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody medical treatment to treat patients before they become critical, and help reduce hospitalizations.

That is the same drug President Donald Trump was given when he got the virus last month.

“This is like a space race, the likes of which this disease is brand new, it’s never been seen before," Heller said.

Heller said he believes the vaccine is a step in the right direction.

“I think this should give us a great deal of confidence in the scientific method that’s been applied to this," Heller said.

Gov. Abbott said the the Department of State Health Services has already developed a Vaccine Distribution Plan..to get the vaccine out quickly to those who need it.

Heller encourages people to make informed decisions about it.

“It would benefit the people who got one and I would hope that would create enough momentum to finally get people on board," Heller said.

Abbott said those plans to get medicines and vaccines to Texans will be for those who voluntarily choose to use them.

