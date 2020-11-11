Gunter opens title defense on Thursday against Rice

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers will play their opening round playoff game on Thursday night down at Emory-Rains against Rice High School.

The defending state champions are ready to open up their title defense.

“Proud to make the playoffs and proud to be district champions," head coach Jake Fieszel said. "The credit goes to our kids. They have done a fantastic job all year and they keep getting better. I think that we are continuing to get better. I don’t think we have played our best ball yet.”

Gunter will kickoff against Rice at 7pm at Emory-Rains High School on Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.