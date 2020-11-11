Advertisement

Oklahoma Governor gives COVID-19 update in press conference

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt spoke alongside health...
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt spoke alongside health care representatives in a COVID-19 update.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KXII) - In a press conference this afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt spoke alongside health care representatives in a COVID-19 update.

Aside from being informational, Governor Stitt along with Oklahoma leaders in health care were clear in stating that this was their public plea for Oklahomans to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

It was noted that over the past 10 days, the number of active cases in Oklahoma has gone from 15,000 to 20,000.

Health care leaders from OU Health and INTEGRIS shared information on a new treatment, Bamlanivimab, which was just granted emergency use authorization by the FDA last night. It will be used with non-hospitalized COVID patients to reduce hospitalization or ER visits.

The main message: hospitals and doctors cannot stop the pandemic, that’s up to us.

“We cannot become complacent. Oklahomans did such a great job early on in the spring to flatten the curve. But if you’ve taken your foot off the gas, I’m asking you to tighten things up, keep doing your part. We need it more than ever right now," said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Governor Stitt went on to say he will not put a mask mandate into effect, but instead urges all Oklahomans to take personal responsibility by washing your hands, watching your distance, and wearing your mask.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21 year old from Denison was one of four students shot at Lincoln University in Missouri.
Denison native fighting for her life after Lincoln University shooting
Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma
As COVID-19 cases across Grayson County, Sherman ISD is adapting to keep students and staff safe.
Sherman ISD adapts as COVID-19 cases increase across Grayson County
New development is defining downtown Denison. From unique bars to lofts, the city is buzzing...
New development booming on downtown Denison’s Main Street
Jakob Garland
Calera man admits possessing gun used to kill Tulsa officer

Latest News

Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
What we know about COVID-19 cases in Texoma.
What we know about the 18,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
Scientists with Pfizer said they have developed a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90 percent effective.
Expert says could take months for most to receive COVID-19 vaccine