Oklahoma Governor gives COVID-19 update in press conference

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KXII) - In a press conference this afternoon, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt spoke alongside health care representatives in a COVID-19 update.

Aside from being informational, Governor Stitt along with Oklahoma leaders in health care were clear in stating that this was their public plea for Oklahomans to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

It was noted that over the past 10 days, the number of active cases in Oklahoma has gone from 15,000 to 20,000.

Health care leaders from OU Health and INTEGRIS shared information on a new treatment, Bamlanivimab, which was just granted emergency use authorization by the FDA last night. It will be used with non-hospitalized COVID patients to reduce hospitalization or ER visits.

The main message: hospitals and doctors cannot stop the pandemic, that’s up to us.

“We cannot become complacent. Oklahomans did such a great job early on in the spring to flatten the curve. But if you’ve taken your foot off the gas, I’m asking you to tighten things up, keep doing your part. We need it more than ever right now," said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Governor Stitt went on to say he will not put a mask mandate into effect, but instead urges all Oklahomans to take personal responsibility by washing your hands, watching your distance, and wearing your mask.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.