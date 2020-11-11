Advertisement

Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020

‘"Dumpster fire’ is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had'
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.
Someone on Etsy is selling dumpster fire toys to mark 2020.(Source: Amir Fakharian, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST
(CNN) – A lot of folks think 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.

Now, there’s a way to commemorate it.

A guy in Los Angeles is selling dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy.

Amir Fakharian’s 3D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to lean in.

When clients canceled their orders, he pivoted and got creative.

“'Dumpster fire' is just the perfect description of the year we’ve had,” Fakharian said. “COVID-19 is like a fire in a dumpster burning everything in sight so we thought this product would really resonate with people.”

Every toy dumpster fire comes with a little note: “I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter.”

Etsy users say it has.

