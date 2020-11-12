Advertisement

9-year-old with cancer on the road to recovery, with new puppy

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SEATTLE, Washington (KXII) - Tuesday, a little bulldog puppy from Bryan County, named Joker, took a road trip across the country to meet his new owner, a 9-year-old girl battling cancer.

“My name is paisley, and this is Joker." said Paisley

Paisley is like any other 9-year-old. She loves the Netflix series, ‘Stranger Things.’ She fights with her little brother, and she loves animals, dogs especially.

That’s why she was thrilled to meet her new bulldog puppy, Joker on her birthday Tuesday.

But, the day was special for another reason too.

“I was very excited,” Paisley said.

“Yes it’s been building up, I think she couldn’t believe it actually happened.” her mother Stephanie Clary-Choate said.

Paisley was finally released from the hospital, after receiving a bone marrow transplant.

She was diagnosed with Leukemia at just 6 years old.

“When we actually figured out that I actually had cancer, my legs were hurting at school, I couldn’t walk or anything” Paisley said.

Stephanie Clary-Choate said her daughter has been fighting cancer for over two years.

She said that at one point, Paisley was cancer free, but she relapsed, and almost fell into a comma in ICU.

Then, in May of 2020, just one month before beginning her transplant process, her procedure was cancelled.

“So, basically COVID-19 set us back about 6 to 7 months.” Clary-Choate said.

She told News 12 the pandemic put Paisley’s recovery on pause.

But after months of waiting, Paisley was able to finally receive her treatment last month.

“It’s 100% of donor cells, which is what we want, none of her damaged cells, and so she’s doing really good” Clary-Choate said.

Paisley is recovering now, taking lots of naps with her new puppy.

She said her goal is to be back at school for the 4th grade, so she can be with her friends.

“...hopefully I’ll be there for 4th (grade) in person.” Paisley said.

