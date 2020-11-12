Ardmore approves mask mandate

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore City Commission unanimously approved a mask policy at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

The policy, requiring masks at all indoor public places within the city, went into effect immediately. Restaurants and drinking establishments would also be required to follow CDC requirements and provide social distancing for dine-in service.

Masks are not required outdoors or by anyone under the age of five.

The policy will remain in effect until rescinded by the Ardmore City Commission and does not include any enforcement provisions.

