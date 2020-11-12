Advertisement

Ardmore approves mask mandate

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore City Commission unanimously approved a mask policy at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

The policy, requiring masks at all indoor public places within the city, went into effect immediately. Restaurants and drinking establishments would also be required to follow CDC requirements and provide social distancing for dine-in service.

Masks are not required outdoors or by anyone under the age of five.

The policy will remain in effect until rescinded by the Ardmore City Commission and does not include any enforcement provisions.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
The city of Durant extended their state of emergency due to COVID-19 through Dec. 9.
Durant extending COVID-19 state of emergency
Cleft palate puppy finds his way into the arms of young girl battling cancer
Cleft palate puppy finds his way into the arms of young girl battling cancer
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Ardmore City Hall
Ardmore City Council to vote on mask mandate

Latest News

Edward Lee Raiburn
Durant man sentenced to 30 years in child exploitation case
Ardmore Veterans Center celebrates Veteran’s Day with food, parade
The Sherman police chief is on the other end of his battle with COVID-19. Now he's talking...
Sherman police chief talks about beating COVID-19
The Sherman chief of police is on the other end of his battle with COVID-19.
Sherman police chief talks about beating COVID-19