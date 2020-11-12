Advertisement

Ardmore Veterans Center celebrates Veteran’s Day with food, parade

(KKTV)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Despite restrictions because of COVID-19, the Ardmore Veteran’s Center was still able to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

IHOP donated breakfast to the center, and residents were served coffee and donuts in the morning. The center usually has a Veteran’s Day parade with over five hundred people, but coronavirus restrictions meant they had to simplify things.

Instead, they did what they’ve done several times this year after visitation was put on hold- a family parade- where family members could line up in cars around the circle drive and cheer for their favorite veterans.

Army veteran Randy Hart said he enjoyed getting fresh air.

“its the smallest one we’ve ever had," Hart said. "It’s either number three or number four. The first ones were lined up from one end of the drive way to another, coming up both ways.”

After the parade, the veterans were served cake and cookies, and given flag pins and Veteran’s day bags.

