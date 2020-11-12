Big signing day across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The open signing period has arrived with tons of Texoma athletes taking advantage.

Several student-athletes from the area pledged their future to the college of their choice.

Lone Grove had two signings. Softball star Emmy Guthrie made her move to the Oklahoma Sooners official. Noa Dodson decided to play at Southern Nazarene.

“I’m blessed to be here," Guthrie said. "God has given me the family and the teammates and coaches and all the support that I have today.”

“I love how it’s a Christian school and I can get more in touch with my beliefs," Dodson said. "It also has a really good medical program.”

One of the best baseball players in the area is headed to College Station. Anna’s Rawley Hector goes to Texas A&M to join the Aggies.

“It feels amazing," Hector said. "I have had one thing on my mind since I committed there and that’s to get to Omaha for Coach Childress. I’m excited to go down there with the excellent tradition of Texas A&M baseball. I’m just ready to go win a national championship down there.”

Southeastern pulled in quite a class locally. Kingston star Avri Weeks signed with Darin Grover’s women’s basketball team. She has been a huge part of Kingston’s success.

“My whole life I have been wanting to go play college basketball," Weeks said. "I just had to pick what was best for me and my family and my choices.”

The Storm also picked up Muenster standout Annie Anderle. She can shoot from anywhere and is ready to make plays in Durant.

“I went to a camp a couple of years ago at Southeastern," Anderle said. "Just the fact that the coach wanted me for such a long time, and re-contacted me. I was just like, he really likes me, so that’s was pretty much it.”

On the boys side, Callisburg star Landon Condiff is headed to SOSU to join the Storm’s men’s team. He has been hard to guard with the Wildcats.

“All the hard work that I have put in," Condiff said. "The early mornings, late nights kind of came to light and I am finally going to the next level.”

Tom Bean softball standout Briana Yale will drive down to Denton to play at TWU. She has worked hard for this day and is excited about what the future will bring.

“It feels amazing," Yale said. "I have been working hard toward this goal. The hard days and dedication has paid off. It’s just amazing.”

In Van Alstyne, soccer star Sara Fernandez is headed to Northwestern State. She will get her kicks with the Demons.

“It really means a lot to me,” Fernandez said. "All of these people have helped shape me into the athlete and person I am today. So,without them, I would not be who I am.”

Roff’s fab five signed on Wednesday as well. Coby Simon signed with Murray State, Will Joplin to Eastern State College, Tanner Graves to Coffeyville Community College, Conner Owens to Eastern State College and Trayson Miller goes Cowley College.

