CDC releases guidelines for safe, healthy Thanksgiving

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - COVID-19 cases are the highest they have ever been in some parts of Texoma, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

“We know that the winter months are worse for us and right now this might be the kickoff of a bigger season and we’re already seeing increased volume of COVID cases," Trusted ER president Dr. Harvey Castro said.

Grayson County COVID-19 cases are at the highest they have ever been, with 317 active cases reported as as of Tuesday.

That is why Castro said he suggests people follow the CDC guidelines issued for Thanksgivingto prevent more spread of the virus.

“Before Thanksgiving obviously if you’re going to see your loved ones, if you’re traveling, then you need to take precautions," Castro said.

Castro said people should wear masks, social distance, and sanitize frequently when traveling.

He suggests staying home if you have a fever or feel sick.

“We’ve got to be real here in the sense that it’s a different world we live in, we no longer live in what was 2019," Castro said.

For Thanksgiving celebrations Castro suggests eating outside, and encourages people to social distance and wear masks unless they are eating or drinking.

Castro said the CDC guidelines warn against potlucks and self-serving.

“Instead of having everybody grab from the same plate, or same food or same dish, have someone dedicated that will have mask wearing, that they will wash their hands before they serve, during serving, and after," Castro said.

He said he also recommends keeping a fan going or opening windows to keep air circulating.

“I personally plan on opening all my windows, spreading my family indoors and outdoors," Castro said.

Castro said to consider a virtual Thanksgiving if you have family members who are high risk.

“At the end of the day you have to enjoy, so do the best that you can to enjoy this Thanksgiving,” Castro said.

The full guidelines from the CDC can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.