Durant honors local veterans Wednesday

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Today Veterans Day is celebrated across Texoma. Those in Bryan County were honored this morning in Durant. How they incorporated new events with their traditional program.

“It doesn’t matter when you served or how you served," said local army veteran, Larry Marcy.

Bryan County veterans joined together to honor one another this Veterans Day.

“Veterans day, it’s a good excuse for us to get back together and just be together with your comrades," said Marcy.

The Durant Chamber of Commerce joined with the Durant VFW in hosting a program Wednesday morning.

“To share our appreciation of each other. We had some guest speakers provide some inspiration to us," said Marcy.

“I’ve got family members that have served for generations and generations, and so it was an honor just to be able to come to speak my heart to these people today," said Oklahoma State Senator, David Bullard.

Bullard says he isn’t a veteran, but it’s important for him to remind those who have served, they are not forgotten...

“I heard so much growing up about service and honor. Those are the two biggest things that happen. They teach you the honor, the service is the sacrifice," said Bullard.

Local army vet, Benny Knox crafted 4-foot wooden flags. One was donated to the VFW, the other raffled off.

“You preserve the future by honoring the past," said Bullard.

The day’s events were wrapped up with a Ride for Veterans.

“This is the first year we’ve done that. And the nursing and retirement homes in Durant, they have quite a few veterans that haven’t been out since COVID hit and they haven’t had the family visit them since COVID hit so we’re putting this together so we can go and visit them," said Vietnam veteran, Don “Pappy” Papin.

They stopped at all 5 Durant nursing homes.

“We’re presenting each veteran and each home with a certificate and a challenge coin from the DAV. These are guys who put their lives on the line for their country every day, and this is a way we honor them, just letting them know we appreciate them," said Papin.

