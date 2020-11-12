Advertisement

Former Durant man sentenced to 30 years in child exploitation case

Edward Lee Raiburn
Edward Lee Raiburn(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former Durant man was recently sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in a child exploitation case.

Edward Lee Raiburn, 38, pleaded guilty to one county of possessing child pornography in June and was sentenced last month.

Durant Police were contacted in September of 2019 by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force when their investigation revealed Raiburn traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, on multiple occasions to elicit sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Raiburn provided the child with a cell phone and asked her to take sexually explicit photos of herself and send them to him, which she did.

When brought back to Oklahoma, Raiburn admitted to Durant Police he had sex with the girl when she lived in Durant in the early summer of 2019.

Following the completion of his prison term, Raiburn will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release for seven additional years.

