Sherman police chief talks about beating COVID-19

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman chief of police is on the other end of his battle with COVID-19.

Chief Zachary Flores said at first he thought it was allergies, just some headaches and slight congestion. As a precaution, he sat out the weekly city council meeting. To be safe, he went and got tested for virus.

“I really just thought I was checking a box” Flores said. “I thought that I was going to get tested so that I could, in confidence, tell everyone that I was ‘ok’ enough to be at the meeting.”

Flores notified everyone he had been in close contact with. Three members of his staff got COVID-19 as well, and at one time five members of the department were out with the virus.

“It was honestly something that I can say that I hadn’t felt before,” Flores said. “I had headaches, body aches and congestion but I never ran a fever.”

Flores said he was always wearing a mask and sanitizing regularly, but does not know where he could have contracted the virus.

“The one thing that was a little concerning to me was I’d feel good for several hours, I’d feel fine," Flores said. "Then it would hit me again and I’d feel bad for a few hours.”

While he was out he delegated work to the assistant chiefs from each bureau of the department.

“It took nine days for me to have any sense that I was recovering,” Flores said. “While I was still available to take care of some issues, I really left it to them because, to be honest, all I really had the strength to do was sleep for several days.”

Flores said he feels fine now but he was very active before getting COVID-19 and it has taken a few weeks to regain his cardiovascular strength.

Flores says he continues to wear a mask in public but admitted there were times he was casual about practicing social distancing with others.

“I’ve heard many people talk about their beliefs about the credibility of the things that are reported,” Flores said. “However, suffering from it, it’s a reality.”

