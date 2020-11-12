Advertisement

Sherman police chief talks about beating COVID-19

The Sherman police chief is on the other end of his battle with COVID-19. Now he's talking...
The Sherman police chief is on the other end of his battle with COVID-19. Now he's talking about what he went through to promote safe practices in his community.(KXII)
By Michael Rogers
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman chief of police is on the other end of his battle with COVID-19.

Chief Zachary Flores said at first he thought it was allergies, just some headaches and slight congestion. As a precaution, he sat out the weekly city council meeting. To be safe, he went and got tested for virus.

“I really just thought I was checking a box” Flores said. “I thought that I was going to get tested so that I could, in confidence, tell everyone that I was ‘ok’ enough to be at the meeting.”

Flores notified everyone he had been in close contact with. Three members of his staff got COVID-19 as well, and at one time five members of the department were out with the virus.

“It was honestly something that I can say that I hadn’t felt before,” Flores said. “I had headaches, body aches and congestion but I never ran a fever.”

Flores said he was always wearing a mask and sanitizing regularly, but does not know where he could have contracted the virus.

“The one thing that was a little concerning to me was I’d feel good for several hours, I’d feel fine," Flores said. "Then it would hit me again and I’d feel bad for a few hours.”

While he was out he delegated work to the assistant chiefs from each bureau of the department.

“It took nine days for me to have any sense that I was recovering,” Flores said. “While I was still available to take care of some issues, I really left it to them because, to be honest, all I really had the strength to do was sleep for several days.”

Flores said he feels fine now but he was very active before getting COVID-19 and it has taken a few weeks to regain his cardiovascular strength.

Flores says he continues to wear a mask in public but admitted there were times he was casual about practicing social distancing with others.

“I’ve heard many people talk about their beliefs about the credibility of the things that are reported,” Flores said. “However, suffering from it, it’s a reality.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21 year old from Denison was one of four students shot at Lincoln University in Missouri.
Denison native fighting for her life after Lincoln University shooting
Ruby Beasley turned one hundred and ten years old on Friday, making her the second oldest...
Sulphur woman’s birthday makes her the second oldest person in Oklahoma
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Jakob Garland
Calera man admits possessing gun used to kill Tulsa officer
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up

Latest News

9-year-old with cancer on the road to recovery, with new puppy
9-year-old with cancer on the road to recovery, with new puppy
Durant veterans celebrate Veterans Day with event downtown.
Durant honors local veterans Wednesday
Durant veterans celebrate Veterans Day with event downtown.
Durant honors local veterans Wednesday
The CDC has released guidelines for people to follow to avoid spreading COVID-19 this holiday.
CDC releases guidelines for safe, healthy Thanksgiving