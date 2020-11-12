Advertisement

Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or have had the vaccine.(Source: KCAL, KCBS, CDC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With coronavirus vaccines making progress, the concert industry is preparing for a potential return to live events in the coming months.

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.

Fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’ve been vaccinated or prove that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event.

Anyone who fails to do so would not be allowed into the venue.

Some music fans say the idea may sound good in theory, but there are other issues to consider, including the false sense of security such requirements might provide.

The plan is still in the development phase.

Ticketmaster said fans should not worry about their personal health information being shared or permanently stored.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
The city of Durant extended their state of emergency due to COVID-19 through Dec. 9.
Durant extending COVID-19 state of emergency
Cleft palate puppy finds his way into the arms of young girl battling cancer
Cleft palate puppy finds his way into the arms of young girl battling cancer
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Texoma hospitals ask communities to take COVID safety measures seriously as ICU beds fill up
Ardmore City Hall
Ardmore City Council to vote on mask mandate

Latest News

Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19
The airline industry says it’s safe to fly, pointing to a report it funded that found the risk...
Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?
A bear who frequented the same California convenience store has been released into the wild.
Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall for the fourth time-- this time, near Cedar Key, Florida....
Eta hits Florida again
Left, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and...
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz