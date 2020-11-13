117 Sherman ISD staff members quarantined, four campus schools closed

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Four Sherman ISD schools are closed with a significant amount of teachers in quarantine after coming into close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The bottom line is they just didn’t have enough teachers.

They also looked at school cases, now around 51 staff and students, and they looked at community cases at a record high, with more than 300 in Grayson County.

“Obviously a decision like this impacts several different people. And a decision like this is not taken lightly," said Sherman ISD Director of Communications Kimberly Simpson.

Simpson said the more teachers that are out, the bigger strain it puts on campus.

“Whether that is substitute teachers or staff inside of our classrooms that are able to possibly provide coverage for their neighboring teachers," Simpson said.

Thursday the district announced the closings of four of their 16 campuses, due to 117 staff members quarantined with 26 of those having tested positive.

The highest student counts are at the high school, with active cases in 20 students and 3 staff, according to their website.

“Some of our campuses really had an uptick in cases that resulted in a number of staff members having to be quarantined," Simpson said.

She said it comes down to not enough teachers that can currently teach in person, so instead of leaving the burden on teachers who can, they’re moving to distance learning Monday until December 1.

“Ultimately we want to be providing an education for our students and it’s hard to do that if teachers are not available or if substitute teachers are not available," Simpson said.

They’ve offered virtual learning since the pandemic started.

She said while the other schools remain open, students still have the option to continue at home.

All athletics will resume on Monday, including football.

“The bottom line is that we want to be able to provide a great education, and it’s hard to do that if you don’t have staff available to teach," Simpson said.

The Sherman Boys and Girls Club is partnering with Sherman ISD next week with an option for students to attend all day and get help with virtual learning.

It costs $50 for the week and preregistration is required.

The district is also offering curbside meals at all four schools each weekday.

WE ARE SO SORY THAT THERE IS ANOTHER SHUTDOWN (see what we did there) Starting next week due to the shutdown at Sory and... Posted by Boys & Girls Club of Sherman on Friday, November 13, 2020

