A+ Athelte: Marissa Agee, Howe

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Marissa Agee of Howe High School. Marissa is the president of the National Honors Society, she’s ranked 2nd in her class with a 4.4 G.P.A. She’s on the honor roll, president of the business professionals of America, and she’s the vice president of her senior class.

“She works very hard all the time," said Howe art teacher Thomas Tipton. "She doesn’t take days off. She is always working toward something.”

“You just have to know your priorities and know what needs to get done, and make sure you do that before anything else," said A+ Athlete Marissa Agee. "It’s a lot of sacrifice and less of the social aspect, but it is definitely balancing practices, school, and a little time for yourself. Just know what needs to get done.”

On the track, Marissa is hard to keep up with. She is the school record holder in the 800 meters, she is a 3-time A.A.U. All-American, and a 3-time Junior Olympics qualifier. She qualified for state in track and cross country, and she also played two years of basketball.

“She is just one of those special kids that gets out here and gives it everything that she has," said Howe cross country coach Shawn Martin. "If she is not happy with what she accomplished, she is working hard to make it even better.”

“It’s what you put in, that is what you are going to get," said Agee. "It’s self motivation, and everything that is going to make you be happy with your results.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.