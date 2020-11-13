Ardmore High School going online for COVID-19

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Ardmore High School is moving to virtual learning starting Friday.

Superintendent Kim Holland said there were 75 students already in quarantine when they made the decision to move online.

The virtual learning period will go from Nov. 13 to Dec. 1.

“Our message is real simple, regardless of what we’re dealing with we have to provide our kids with a quality education," Holland said.

While classes are being held online, Holland says the high school’s football team will still play in Friday night’s game.

